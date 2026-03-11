One Investor Sold $3 Million in NCR Atleos Stock Last Quarter — Before a $6.6 Billion Buyout Offer Emerged

Key Points

Lead Edge Capital Management sold 74,947 shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $2.81 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $3.87 million, reflecting both the share sale and price changes.

At quarter's end, the fund reported holding 768,415 NATL shares valued at $29.28 million.

Lead Edge Capital Management trimmed its stake in NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL), selling 74,947 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $2.81 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Lead Edge Capital Management reduced its holding in NCR Atleos by 74,947 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.81 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $3.87 million, a change that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

This was a partial sale; NCR Atleos now represents 7.51% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:YEXT: $103.10 million (26.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:APPN: $56.98 million (14.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:RELY: $56.03 million (14.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:MDB: $53.74 million (13.8% of AUM) NYSE:CWAN: $46.95 million (12.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of NCR Atleos were priced at $44.45, up 75% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $44.45 Market capitalization $3.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.4 billion Net income (TTM) $162 million

Company snapshot

NCR Atleos provides self-directed banking solutions, including ATM hardware/software, managed ATM services, financial services kiosks, and a network of ATMs and digital banking access points.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software, managed services, ATM as a service, and network transaction fees across global financial and retail sectors.

It serves financial institutions, fintechs, neobanks, retailers, manufacturers, and enterprise clients requiring managed network and infrastructure services.

NCR Atleos is a global financial technology provider specializing in self-service banking infrastructure and managed services. The company leverages an extensive ATM network and software solutions to deliver secure, scalable transaction services for banks, fintechs, and retailers. Its diversified revenue streams and established market presence provide a competitive edge in the evolving financial services landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

NCR Atleos stock has had a staggering run this past year, even before Brink’s $6.6 billion acquisition offer was announced late last month. And runs like this often force investors to reassess position sizing. NCR Atleos has been one of the portfolio’s stronger performers over the past year, with shares surging roughly 75% (including a 19% surge since last quarter ended) while the broader market posted far more modest gains. That kind of move can quietly turn a solid bet into a disproportionately large one.



The company recently posted modest growth, with full-year revenue ticking up 1% to $4.4 billion as adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $830 million, buoyed in part by stronger margins.



Within the portfolio, the position still ranks as a sizable (albeit not top-five) holding despite the trim, sitting alongside software and fintech names such as Yext, Appian, and Remitly. That mix points to a broader focus on digital infrastructure companies that sit behind everyday financial transactions, and the NCR Atleos position in particular suggests the fund wasn’t making a conviction call with the sale.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and is short shares of MongoDB. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

