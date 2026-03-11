One Investor Bet $3 Million on Methanex Last Quarter. The Stock has Surged 30% This Year

Key Points

Orion Resource Partners bought 77,291 Methanex shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.88 million (based on fourth-quarter average pricing).

The quarter-end position value rose by $3.06 million, reflecting both the share increase and price movement during the period.

Post-trade, the fund holds 126,323 shares valued at $5.01 million.

On February 17, 2026, Orion Resource Partners disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 77,291 shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), an estimated $2.88 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

What else to know

The purchase increased Methanex to 2.46% of Orion Resource Partners LP's 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: SKE: $65.93 million (32.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SLSR: $40.07 million (19.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DC: $29.43 million (14.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IAUX: $25.57 million (12.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: MEOH: $5.01 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Methanex were priced at $52.92, up 45% this past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $52.92 Market Capitalization $4.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.56 billion Net Income (TTM) $213.78 million

Company snapshot

Methanex produces and supplies methanol globally, with additional revenue from methanol offtake contracts and spot market purchases.

It operates an integrated business model including production, third-party sourcing, and ownership of storage, terminal, and shipping assets.

The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Methanex is a leading global supplier of methanol, leveraging an integrated supply chain and a fleet of ocean-going vessels to serve industrial customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Commodity producers often swing with global industrial demand, but the best operators tend to shine when markets tighten. Methanex has found itself in that position lately, benefiting from firmer methanol pricing and improving supply dynamics after a volatile stretch for the chemical sector. In particular, the U.S.-Iran conflict has helped fuel a roughly 30% stock surge this year alone, with Raymond James earlier this week raising Methanex's price target to $52 as a result of higher spot methanol prices.



In its most recent results, the firm posted $3.6 billion in annual revenue, compared to $3.7 billion one year earlier, and $145 million in net income, down from $250 million. CEO Rich Sumner called 2025 a “year of significant achievement” despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, and he said the firm remains focused on executing a deleveraging plan this year. Last year, the firm returned $54 million to shareholders through dividends and repaid $200 million of a term loan. The company holds about $3.7 billion in total debt and lease obligations.



Within the portfolio, the position sits alongside several other resource and materials bets, including companies tied to mining and precious metals. That suggests the investment is part of a broader thesis on industrial demand and commodity-linked businesses rather than a one-off trade. Ultimately, the key variable remains methanol pricing, and for the time being, that’s largely influenced by geopolitical pressure, so long-term investors should be cognizant of potential volatility.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

