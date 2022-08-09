One International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) insider upped their stake by 1.0% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:IGIC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International General Insurance Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Wasef Jabsheh for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$7.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Wasef Jabsheh was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:IGIC Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Does International General Insurance Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. International General Insurance Holdings insiders own about US$128m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About International General Insurance Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no International General Insurance Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, International General Insurance Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing International General Insurance Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for International General Insurance Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

