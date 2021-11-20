One Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider reduced their stake by 29% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Inter Parfums, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IPAR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Inter Parfums Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Francois Heilbronn is the biggest insider sale of Inter Parfums shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$92.56. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IPAR Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insiders at Inter Parfums Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Inter Parfums. In total, Independent Director Francois Heilbronn sold US$942k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Inter Parfums insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Inter Parfums Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Inter Parfums shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Inter Parfums makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Inter Parfums and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

