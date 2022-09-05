One INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) insider upped their stake by 1.8% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for INNOVATE Corp.'s (NYSE:VATE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At INNOVATE

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Avram Glazer for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$2.92 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.55. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Avram Glazer was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:VATE Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insiders At INNOVATE Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at INNOVATE. Specifically, insider Shelly Lombard ditched US$67k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of INNOVATE

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that INNOVATE insiders own 40% of the company, worth about US$49m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At INNOVATE Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for INNOVATE (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

