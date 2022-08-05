One Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) insider upped their stake by 122% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.'s (NYSE:ICD ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Independence Contract Drilling

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider William Monroe bought US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$7.81 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.08. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. William Monroe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably William Monroe was also the biggest seller.

William Monroe bought a total of 1.50m shares over the year at an average price of US$3.40. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ICD Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Independence Contract Drilling is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Independence Contract Drilling Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Independence Contract Drilling insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Independence Contract Drilling Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Independence Contract Drilling insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Independence Contract Drilling and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Independence Contract Drilling. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Independence Contract Drilling has 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Independence Contract Drilling may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.