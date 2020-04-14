US Markets

One in nine UK mortgages helped by payment holidays-UK Finance

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British banks and other lenders have provided payment holidays for one in nine mortgages as part of a push to help households whose finances have been impacted by COVID-19, UK Finance, an industry group, said on Tuesday.

As of April 8, more than 1.2 million mortgage borrowers had been offered a payment holiday by their lender, up from just over 392,000 on March 25, it said.

"For the average mortgage holder, the payment holiday amounts to 260 pounds ($326.22) per month of suspended interest payments, with many benefiting from the option of extending the scheme for up to three months," UK Finance said.

($1 = 0.7970 pounds)

