One IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) insider upped their stake by 195% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for IMARA Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMRA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMARA

The Independent Chairman David Mott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$1.56 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.47), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

David Mott purchased 229.22k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$1.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, IMARA insiders have about 2.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IMARA Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if IMARA insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IMARA. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for IMARA (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

