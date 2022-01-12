One Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) insider upped their stake by 113% in the previous year

Looking at Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Illinois Tool Works Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Jay Henderson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$236 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$244. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Illinois Tool Works share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Jay Henderson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ITW Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

Illinois Tool Works is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Illinois Tool Works

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Illinois Tool Works insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$343m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Illinois Tool Works Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Illinois Tool Works. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Illinois Tool Works. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

Of course Illinois Tool Works may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

