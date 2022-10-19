One Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Ichor Holdings, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ICHR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ichor Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Technology Officer, Philip Barros, for US$329k worth of shares, at about US$26.85 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$22.52. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Philip Barros was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Ichor Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Ichor Holdings insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$6.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ichor Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ichor Holdings shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Ichor Holdings insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ichor Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

