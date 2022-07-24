One H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider reduced their stake by 28% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in H&R Block, Inc.'s (NYSE:HRB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

H&R Block Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Thomas Gerke, for US$899k worth of shares, at about US$25.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$37.95. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 28% of Thomas Gerke's stake. Thomas Gerke was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Thomas Gerke divested 65.56k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$25.71. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HRB Insider Trading Volume July 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of H&R Block shares, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About H&R Block Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of H&R Block insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H&R Block. At Simply Wall St, we've found that H&R Block has 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

