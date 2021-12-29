One H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider reduced their stake by 28% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in H&R Block, Inc.'s (NYSE:HRB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

H&R Block Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Thomas Gerke, for US$899k worth of shares, at about US$25.75 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$23.60. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Thomas Gerke.

Thomas Gerke sold a total of 65.56k shares over the year at an average price of US$25.71. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HRB Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

I will like H&R Block better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

H&R Block Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that H&R Block insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Chairman Robert Gerard paid US$126k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does H&R Block Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of H&R Block shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The H&R Block Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by H&R Block insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H&R Block. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with H&R Block and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

