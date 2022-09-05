One HHG Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:HHGC) insider upped their stake by 22% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in HHG Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ:HHGC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HHG Capital

The insider Kok Wai Hooy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$10.05. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the HHG Capital insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Kok Wai Hooy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:HHGC Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Does HHG Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that HHG Capital insiders own 52% of the company, worth about US$39m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The HHG Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like HHG Capital insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HHG Capital. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HHG Capital (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

