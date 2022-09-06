One Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) insider reduced their stake by 23% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Heritage Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HGBL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Heritage Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Allan Silber, for US$787k worth of shares, at about US$1.26 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$1.69, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Allan Silber's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Allan Silber.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 302.65k shares worth US$459k. But they sold 673.14k shares for US$805k. Allan Silber sold a total of 673.14k shares over the year at an average price of US$1.20. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:HGBL Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Heritage Global Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Heritage Global shares. In total, insider Allan Silber dumped US$787k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Heritage Global

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Heritage Global shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Heritage Global Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Heritage Global stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Heritage Global you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

