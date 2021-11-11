One HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) insider upped their stake by 0.2% in the previous year

Looking at HealthStream, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSTM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

HealthStream Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board of Directors Robert Frist for US$223k worth of shares, at about US$24.83 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$27.10. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Frist.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HSTM Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

HealthStream Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some HealthStream insider selling. Independent Director Deborah Tate only netted US$30k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership of HealthStream

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HealthStream insiders own about US$174m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HealthStream Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like HealthStream insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for HealthStream you should be aware of.

