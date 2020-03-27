One Hard-Hit Sector That Is Worth Considering

As a general rule, when the market is collapsing, the hardest hit stocks, industries and sectors are not the places to look for things to buy. In the case of this collapse, for example, airline, hotel and cruise ship stocks have been hit so hard for a reason. Even if the spread of the virus is contained in less time than looks likely now and other economic activity is restored, those industries will suffer severe and long-lasting consequences.

There is, however, one sector that has been hit disproportionately hard on the way down but may present some opportunities for brave investors looking to play the chance of a bounce back: banking.

Let’s look at the bear case first.

Banks have been hard-hit on the way down for good reason. First and foremost, the Fed’s response of cutting rates reduces the amount that banks can make from their normal business. As rates drop, the value of the spread between money borrowed and deposited, and that loaned out, lessens, causing overall profit to fall.

Nor is that the only problem. Many people had, even before the collapse in stocks, pointed to a potential problem in that the U.S. and other developed economies are at very high debt levels, and a shock like this makes it likely that there will be a lot of defaults on that debt in the near future. That will impact the banks’ earnings hugely too.

That all makes sense, but the outsized reaction in financials doesn’t. At its low a few days ago, the Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) had lost over 44% from recent highs compared to the 35% drop in the S&P 500 and is down 34% over the last three months versus the index’s 19%. That reflects the potential problems mentioned above, but it completely ignores the role of banks as part of the answer this time around.

A large part of the bailout strategy is loans to businesses, both small and large. Small businesses that don’t fire staff will be able, assuming that the House passes the Senate stimulus bill as expected, to get loans guaranteed by the government, while larger businesses will also have a loan pool of $425 billion made available to them.

The small business loans are designed to be offered by community banks and the others by the Fed, but you can be pretty sure the big commercial banks will get their slice of the pie. Certainly, on the Fed side there is no mechanism or structure for the Fed to give loans directly to non-financial corporations, so they will presumably rely on the banks to process the money.

In effect, what the banks will be doing over the next few months is replacing old, risky loans with new, risk-free, federally guaranteed loans. The potential for short-term negative impact is undeniable but that looks fully priced in, and over time there will be benefits for the big banks.

Of course, none of that matters if those banks cannot take the short-term stress of an economic shock of this magnitude, but that looks to be much less of a concern now than it has been in the past. When Dodd-Frank was passed in 2010 there were plenty of people who saw it as inherently evil, but this is just the kind of drastic economic shock it and other post-recession measures were designed to protect against.

As a result of the restrictions that seemed so annoying back then, the banks are entering this recessionary period with much stronger balance sheets than they have done in the past. Things would have to get a whole lot worse and stay that way for a long time for there to be the kind of existential threat to the system that we saw in 2008/9.

This morning, it looks as if the rally over the last three days has stalled out at around fifty percent of the last leg down that began on March 5. That is worrying from a technical perspective as it suggests a test of the previous lows is coming, so this may not be the best exact time to buy. That said, if the low holds again, it would make a decent entry point, and when that time comes, banks stocks are worth considering even though they will be hard hit.

