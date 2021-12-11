One Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) insider upped their stake by 59% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company's (NYSE:HBB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding

The Independent Director Paul Furlow made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$163k worth of shares at a price of US$23.24 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$14.37). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Paul Furlow was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HBB Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

Does Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding insiders own about US$58m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding. For example, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

