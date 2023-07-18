ONE Group (STKS) Expands Footprint With Kona Grill's Utah Debut

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s STKS restaurant brand, Kona Grill, recently debuted in Riverton, UT. This new opening aligns with the company’s expansion initiatives and long-term domestic growth plans.



The newly opened Kona Grill restaurant is housed in the Mountain View Village shopping center area of Riverton, offering the company’s signature Vibe Dining experience. The restaurant’s elevated menu offerings consist of brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. It also offers take-out & delivery options during operational hours.



ONE Group is optimistic about its debut in Utah as it aligns with its footprint expansion strategy in the Mountain West Region.

ONE Group’s Growth Strategies

ONE Group’s growth plans include the expansion initiatives that it is undertaking to establish platforms for scalable and long-term revenue and profit growth. In January 2023, the company opened a newly designed Kona Grill restaurant in Columbus, OH. The Riverton Kona Grill debut is the second restaurant opening of this brand aligning with the company’s long-term growth strategy.



Furthermore, in February 2023, ONE Group opened a new rooftop bar in its existing STK restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ, marking the fourth domestic STK rooftop addition in its portfolio. As of first-quarter 2023, the company anticipates its addressable market to have at least 400 restaurants with 200 global STK restaurants and 200 domestic Kona Grills.



ONE Group engages in long-term domestic growth plans through strong operational execution, culinary innovation and implementing its Vibe Dining concept. The Vibe Dining is a collective concept that incorporates high-quality service, ambiance, high energy and cuisine into one impeccable experience to its customers to support the company’s vision of becoming aglobal marketleader in the hospitality industry.



Shares of STKS have gained 15.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 11.4% growth.

