The One Group Hospitality's Earnings Outlook

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The One Group Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The announcement from The One Group Hospitality is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.30 0.08 -0.02 Price Change % -12.0% -19.0% -11.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of The One Group Hospitality's Stock

Shares of The One Group Hospitality were trading at $3.01 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on The One Group Hospitality

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on The One Group Hospitality.

Analysts have given The One Group Hospitality a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $4.25, indicating a potential 41.2% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GEN Restaurant Gr, Potbelly and El Pollo Loco Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GEN Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 265.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Potbelly, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 431.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for El Pollo Loco Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 498.01% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for GEN Restaurant Gr, Potbelly and El Pollo Loco Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity One Group Hospitality Neutral 146.71% $44.22M -10.98% GEN Restaurant Gr Buy 21.16% $5.08M -1.66% Potbelly Buy -7.25% $38.97M 8.29% El Pollo Loco Holdings Buy 2.60% $24.14M 2.08%

Key Takeaway:

The One Group Hospitality ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering The One Group Hospitality: A Closer Look

The One Group Hospitality Inc is a restaurant company that develops, owns and operates, manages and licenses upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides turn-key food and beverage (F&B) services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Benihana and Grill Concepts. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.

Breaking Down The One Group Hospitality's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The One Group Hospitality displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 146.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The One Group Hospitality's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The One Group Hospitality's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The One Group Hospitality's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The One Group Hospitality's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for The One Group Hospitality visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STKS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for STKS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.