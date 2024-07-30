Is The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS). STKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.10. STKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.03 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 10.68, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STKS has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STKS has a P/CF ratio of 8.98. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. STKS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.33. Within the past 12 months, STKS's P/CF has been as high as 10.49 and as low as 5.19, with a median of 8.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in The ONE Group Hospitality's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that STKS is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

