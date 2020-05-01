One Group Favors a USPS Bailout: The American Public

Government officials are debating whether or not to give the U.S. Postal Service financial aid to make it through the coronavirus crisis. The 245-year-old organization could use the help. Mail volumes have collapsed as advertisers trim budgets. Few Americans, after all, are out shopping. The declines are hurting sales, creating a set of challenges unique to the USPS.

Not everyone involved in the debate, including the Trump administration, is convinced that financial aid is the answer. There is one significant group, however, that supports helping out the post office: the American public.

A poll conducted jointly by Democratic and Republican pollsters found that 92% of people surveyed support federal aid for the post office. Support was consistent across demographic, geographic, and political lines. The lowest level of support was among independent voters. Only 83% of them supported aid.

https://twitter.com/HartSurveys/status/1256253577829515265

The poll was conducted at the behest of the National Association of Letter Carriers, or NALC, which represents more than 250,000 current and retired postal employees. “We just wanted to shine a light on the [aid] issue,” NALC Chief of Staff Jim Sauber tells Barron’s. He believes aid is necessary and doesn’t have to be all that controversial.

Lately, the post office has become a strangely controversial institution.

It was founded by founding father Benjamin Franklin in 1775. It’s also American’s favorite federal institution, according to a poll regularly conducted by Gallup. Almost three out of four Americans say the USPS is doing an “excellent” job.

But Trump believes that post office losses are caused, in part, by low rates given to Amazon.com (AMZN) for delivering parcels. The Postal Service disagrees, and produces annual reports demonstrating the parcel shipping business is profitable.

The first class mail business, however, is less profitable. The USPS has a universal service mandate, and mail volumes are down in recent years. In 2016, Congress rolled back the price of stamps by 2 cents, ending a temporary price increase that had been instituted, in part, to help the post office gain back lost revenue during the financial crisis.

Letter volume is only part of the problem. “Direct [marking] mail is down about 32% right now,” Donna Belardi, president of direct marketing firm Belardi Wong, tells Barron’s. Marketing mail accounted for $16.4 billion out of the post office’s 2019 fiscal year revenue. First class mail tallied $24.4 billion. Parcel sales amounted to $22.8 billion. The declines in marketing mail will blow a billion-dollar-sized hole in the post office’s income statement.

Money was set aside for USPS in the $2 trillion CARES Act, passed to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus-induced recession. The money, however, is dispensed at the Treasury Department’s pleasure and the form of aid—whether a transfer or loan—can still be debated.

Some might balk at a federally backed loan, but the post office has to borrow from the government by law. They can’t access capital markets like a regular business. Boeing (ticker: BA), for instance, is selling $25 billion in bonds, using the cash to get itself and its suppliers through the crisis.

Others might bring up health-care funding costs as the reasons recent losses have grown. But the funding costs haven’t been paid in cash recently—they are being recognized as a noncash expense. The USPS has an acute cash crisis that isn’t related to retiree costs.

Not to mention that the USPS is the only organization that has to pre-fund retiree health care, which is results in an extra claim on post office cash flows that other companies don’t face. Other businesses pre-fund pensions benefits, so does the post office, but there is no mandate to build a large fund for retiree health care. Most companies simply pay health-care bills as they come due.

And the money set aside for pensions and health care are invested, by law, in U.S. government debt. There is no Postal Service pension fund manager picking stocks or bonds. The consequence of that fact is the USPS actually is a supporter of Treasury debt. It also means returns on USPS pension funding dollars trail other pension fund returns by a large amount over time.

There are a lot of special situations that make the post office unique. The USPS has never played by the rules peers FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS) follow, nor was it designed to.

But, at a basic level, Americans seem to understand what the decline in mail volumes mean, and what the Federal Government should do in response.

Amazon stock fell 7.6% Friday, after reporting disappointing earnings Thursday evening, due in part, to higher shipping costs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.6%. The S&P 500 fell 2.8%.

The decline wiped out more than $93 billion in market value. That’s more than the total sales of the USPS, FedEx or UPS in a given year. There is no direct connection to market value and sales, but the figure helps give some context regarding the size of the players involved in the parcel shipping industry.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.