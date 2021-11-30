One Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) insider upped their stake by 0.03% in the previous year

Looking at Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLSI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenwich LifeSciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, CFO & Director Snehal Patel for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$36.98 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.83). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Snehal Patel was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:GLSI Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Greenwich LifeSciences insiders own about US$319m worth of shares (which is 76% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenwich LifeSciences Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Greenwich LifeSciences shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Greenwich LifeSciences insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Greenwich LifeSciences (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

