ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE Earnings Results: $STKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE ($STKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $221,880,000, missing estimates of $222,067,260 by $-187,260.

ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE Insider Trading Activity

ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE insiders have traded $STKS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN SEGAL has made 3 purchases buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $39,846 and 0 sales.

ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of ONE GP HOSPITALITY (THE stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

