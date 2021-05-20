One global aluminium producer seeks Q3 premiums of $185/T - sources

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $185 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, up 24-25% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Thursday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $148-$149 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 14-15% from the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

