One global aluminium producer seeks Q2 premiums of $195/T -sources

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $195 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 10% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Tuesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

Earlier this month, another global supplier had offered premiums of $250 per tonne for the next quarter, up 41% from $177 per tonne in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.