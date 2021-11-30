One Global aluminium producer seeks Q1 premiums of $195/T -sources

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $195 per tonne for January-March primary metal shipments, down 11% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Tuesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $220 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 19% from the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

