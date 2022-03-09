One global aluminium producer offers Q2 premiums of $250/T -sources

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $250 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 41% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $177 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 20% from the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

