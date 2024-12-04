News & Insights

Stocks

One Gas sees annual EPS growth of 4%-6% through 2029

December 04, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees annual net income growth of 7%-9% through 2029. Expects to be at the high end of these respective ranges through 2029. Operating costs over the five-year period are expected to increase an average of approximately 4% per year, down from the 5% average annual increase indicated in the 2024 guidance. Capital investments, including asset removal costs, are expected to be $750M-$850M per year, or approximately $4.0B for the five-year period, including growth capital of approximately $1.0B. Capital expenditures support estimated average rate base growth of 7% to 9% per year through 2029. Estimates total net long-term financing needs for 2025 through 2029 of $1.5B, of which approximately 40% is expected to be equity. Expects an average annual dividend growth rate of 1%-2% through 2029, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.