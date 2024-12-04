One Gas sees annual EPS growth of 4%-6% through 2029

Sees annual net income growth of 7%-9% through 2029. Expects to be at the high end of these respective ranges through 2029. Operating costs over the five-year period are expected to increase an average of approximately 4% per year, down from the 5% average annual increase indicated in the 2024 guidance. Capital investments, including asset removal costs, are expected to be $750M-$850M per year, or approximately $4.0B for the five-year period, including growth capital of approximately $1.0B. Capital expenditures support estimated average rate base growth of 7% to 9% per year through 2029. Estimates total net long-term financing needs for 2025 through 2029 of $1.5B, of which approximately 40% is expected to be equity. Expects an average annual dividend growth rate of 1%-2% through 2029, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income.

