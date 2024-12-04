One Gas sees annual EPS growth of 4%-6% through 2029

Sees annual net income growth of 7%-9% through 2029. Expects to be at the high end of these respective ranges through 2029. Operating costs over the five-year period are expected to increase an average of approximately 4% per year, down from the 5% average annual increase indicated in the 2024 guidance. Capital investments, including asset removal costs, are expected to be $750M-$850M per year, or approximately $4.0B for the five-year period, including growth capital of approximately $1.0B. Capital expenditures support estimated average rate base growth of 7% to 9% per year through 2029. Estimates total net long-term financing needs for 2025 through 2029 of $1.5B, of which approximately 40% is expected to be equity. Expects an average annual dividend growth rate of 1%-2% through 2029, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OGS:
- One Gas sees 2025 EPS $4.20-$4.32, consensus $4.19
- ONE Gas to Present at Key December Energy Conferences
- One Gas price target lowered to $81 from $82 at Wells Fargo
- ONE Gas Reports Q3 Earnings and Raises Guidance
- ONE Gas Announces Q3 Results and Strategic Moves
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.