ONE Gas Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 29.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents.

OGS’ Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $379.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 0.9%. The top line also increased 11.4% from $340.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of OGS’ Earnings Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered were 58.4 billion cubic feet, down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. OGS served 2,284,000 customers, up 0.5% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $237.1 million, up 7.1% year over year. The increase in expenses was due to a rise in operations and maintenance expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as general taxes.



Operating income rose 9.9% year over year to $65.4 million.



OGS incurred net interest expenses of $35.4 million, down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS’ Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $9.05 million compared with $58 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2.36 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $2.39 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $535.8 million compared with $305.8 million in the year-ago period.



During the first nine months of 2025, capital expenditures were $539.4 million compared with $523.6 million in the year-ago period.

OGS’ 2025 Guidance

OGS narrowed its 2025 financial guidance. OGS now expects its 2025 net income to be in the range of $262-$266 million compared with the previous range of $261-$267 million. Earnings per diluted share are now expected to be in the range of $4.34-$4.40 compared with the previous range of $4.32-$4.42. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.36, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s revised guidance.

OGS’ Zacks Rank

