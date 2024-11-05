ONE Gas Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 17.1%. The figure also came in 24.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 45 cents per share.



OGS’ Revenues



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $340.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million by 6.3%. However, the top line increased 1.4% from $335.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release



Total natural gas volumes delivered were 59.8 billion cubic feet, down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. OGS served 2,272,000 customers, up 0.9% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $221.3 million, up 6.6% year over year. The upside was due to a rise in operations and maintenance, and depreciation and amortization expenses.



Operating income increased 3.9% year over year to $59.4 million.



OGS incurred net interest expenses of $39.1 million, up 40% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS’ Financial Highlights



As of Sept. 30, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $18.8 million compared with $18.84 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Total long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2.38 billion as of Sept. 30, compared with $2.16 billion as of Dec 31. 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $305.8 million compared with $842.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $197.7 million compared with $184.3 million in the year-earlier quarter.

OGS’ 2024 Guidance



Management raised and narrowed its financial guidance, with 2024 net income expected in the range of $219-$226 million compared with the previous range of $214-$231. Earnings per diluted share are expected in the range of $3.85-$3.95 per share compared with the previous range of $3.70-$4.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.86 per share, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



OGS continues to expect capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, of $750 million.

OGS’ Zacks Rank



