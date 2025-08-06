ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 10.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents.

OGS’ Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $423.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404 million by 4.9%. The top line also increased 19.7% from $354.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of OGS’ Earnings Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered were 67.6 billion cubic feet, down 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. OGS served 2,302,000 customers, up 0.8% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $233.9 million, up 9.9% year over year. The increase in expenses was due to a rise in operations and maintenance expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as general taxes.



Operating income rose 3.7% year over year to $71.9 million.



OGS incurred net interest expenses of $35.3 million, down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS’ Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $20.5 million compared with $58 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2.37 billion as of June 30, 2025 compared with $2.39 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $448.8 million compared with $250.9 million in the year-ago period.



During the first six months of 2025, capital expenditures were $347.1 million compared with $342.4 million in the year-ago period.

OGS’ 2025 Guidance

OGS raised its 2025 financial guidance. OGS now expects its 2025 net income in the range of $261-$267 million compared with the previous range of $254-$261 million. Earnings per diluted share are now expected in the range of $4.32-$4.42 compared with the previous range of $4.20-$4.32. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.29, which lies below the company’s new guided range.



OGS continues to expect capital investments, including asset removal costs, of nearly $750 million.

OGS’ Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

