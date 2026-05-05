ONE Gas Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 by 0.95%. The bottom line improved 6.03% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.

OGS’ Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $831.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958 million by 13.15%. The top line also decreased 11.07% from $935.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

ONE Gas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONE Gas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONE Gas, Inc. Quote

Highlights of OGS’ Q1 Earnings Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered were 119.0 billion cubic feet, down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. OGS served 2,315,000 customers, up 0.43% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $248.5 million, up 2.61% year over year. The increase in expenses was due to a rise in operations and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $189.6 million, up 5.04% from $180.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



OGS incurred net interest expenses of $32.4 million, down 9.35% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS’ Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $23 million compared with $33.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Total long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2.34 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $2.36 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $176.3 million compared with $277.5 million in the year-ago period.



In the first quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $156.5 million compared with $166.6 million in the year-ago period.

OGS’ 2026 Guidance

OGS expects its 2026 adjusted net income to be in the range of $306-$314 million.



The company projects 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.83 to $4.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $4.78, which is below the company’s guidance.



ONE Gas projects its long-term adjusted net income to grow by 7-9% and adjusted net income per diluted share growth of 5-7% in its five-year financial plan.

In 2026, OGS plans to make capital investments, including asset removal costs, of $800 million and nearly $230 million for new customer extensions.

OGS’ Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Atmos Energy ATO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $3.37, implying an increase of 11.22% from the prior-year figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter sales is pinned at $2.24 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 14.77%.



UGI Corporation UGI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UGI’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.27, implying an increase of 2.71% from the prior-year figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter sales is pinned at $3.13 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.35%.



MDU Resources Group, Inc. MDU is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDU’s first-quarter EPS is pegged at 42 cents, reflecting an increase of 5% from the prior-year figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $702.32 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 4.08%.

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Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.