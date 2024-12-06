One Gas price target raised to $82 from $81 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on One Gas (OGS) to $82 from $81 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm views the guidance refresh as generally constructive as it is supportive of the firm’s EPS outlook with less reliance on external equity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
