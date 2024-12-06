One Gas price target raised to $74 from $73 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on One Gas (OGS) to $74 from $73 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company offered guidance that was “slightly above” the firm’s and the Street’s expectations. “Equally important” was that the company was “upbeat” about delivering toward the high end of its five-year EPS guidance range of 4-6%, the analyst tells investors.
