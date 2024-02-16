ONE Gas (OGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ONE Gas OGS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 21 after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 7.14% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

OGS’ fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the addition of new customers and the implementation of new rates in its service territories.



Increasing operating costs and still high interest expenses are expected to offset some of the upsides in the coming quarterly results.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONE Gas’ earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.25%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $815.61 million, suggesting a decrease of 0.32% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ONE Gas this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

ONE Gas, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ONE Gas, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ONE Gas, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: OGS has an Earnings ESP of +0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, OGS carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector as these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Southwest Gas SWX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





