ONE Gas (OGS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ONE Gas (OGS) reported $354.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $416.9 million, representing a surprise of -15.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ONE Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Volumes Delivered : 68,200 MMcf compared to the 71,668.66 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts.

: 68,200 MMcf compared to the 71,668.66 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Transportation : 52,300 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,992.2 MMcf.

: 52,300 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,992.2 MMcf. Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Sales Volumes Delivered : 15,900 MMcf compared to the 18,676.46 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15,900 MMcf compared to the 18,676.46 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Transportation : $30.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.25 million.

: $30.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.25 million. Revenue- Natural Gas Sales : $306.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $360.36 million.

Shares of ONE Gas have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

