ONE Gas' (OGS) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.12 per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The bottom line improved 2.8% from the year-ago earnings, primarily due to contribution from new rates in Oklahoma and Texas, demand from expanding residential customer base and a fall in bad debt expenses.



Adjusted earnings of ONE Gas in 2021 were $3.85 per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Annual earnings per share increased 4.6% year over year. Earnings per share came within the guidance of $3.80-$3.90.

Total Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $593.7 million in the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507 million by 17.2%. The top line also improved 22.6% from the year-ago level.



Total revenues in 2021 were $1.8 billion, increasing 17.6% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion by 5.3%.

Highlights of the Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered in 2021 were 387.8 billion cubic feet (Bcf), up 0.7% from 2020 due to improving transportation sales volume and Commercial and industrial sales volume.



Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased 4.2% from the year-ago figure to $198.9 million.



Operating income in the reported quarter increased 2.4% year over year to $87 million.



It incurred net interest expenses of $14.4 million, down 5.4%.



In 2021, ONE Gas’ customer base rose 0.9% from 2020, primarily due to additions to the residential customer group.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2021, ONE Gas had cash and cash equivalents of $8.8 million compared with $8 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $3,683.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $1,582.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities during 2021 was ($1,535.6) million versus $364.5 million in 2020.

Guidance

ONE Gas expects 2022 net income in the range of $215-$227 million and earnings per share in the band of $3.96-$4.20. The midpoint of earnings guidance is $4.08, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Capital expenditure is expected to be $650 million for 2022, with more than 65% of the planned expenditure for improving system integrity and expansion of services in new regions.

