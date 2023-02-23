ONE Gas' (OGS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 9.8% from the year-ago figure of $1.12.



OGS reported full-year 2022 earnings of $4.08 per share, up 6% from the previous year’s $3.85.

Total Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $818.2 million in the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $644 million by 27%. The top line also increased 37.7% from the year-ago level.



Total revenues for 2022 came in at $2,578 million, up 42.5% from $1,808.6 million in 2021.

Highlights of the Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered in the fourth quarter were 116.6 billion cubic feet, up 17.3% from the year-ago level. In the reported quarter, ONE Gas served 2,254,000 customers, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Total operating expenses in the reported quarter were $209.9 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago figure.



The operating income in the reported quarter increased 19.1% year over year to $103.6 million.



ONE Gas incurred net interest expenses of $26 million, up 80% from the year-ago figure.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2022, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million compared with $8.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,661.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $3,683.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $1,570.8 million against $1,535.7 million used in operating activities in 2021.

Guidance

ONE Gas expects 2023 net income in the range of $224-$238 million. The company’s 2023 EPS expectations are in the range of $4.02-$4.26 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $4.12 per share is 2 cents lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



Capital expenditure is expected to be $675 million for 2023, with 70% of this amount attributed to system integrity and replacement projects.



For 2023, capital investments for new customer extensions are expected to be $185 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



