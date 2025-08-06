Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) slightly exceeded expectations at $0.53, but revenue (GAAP) missed analyst estimates by 20.3%, totaling $423.7 million (GAAP).

Net income (GAAP) improved 20.2% year over year, supported by new rates and higher sales volumes.

Full-year EPS and net income guidance was raised, with the quarterly dividend held steady at $0.67 per share.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

One Gas (NYSE:OGS), the regulated natural gas utility providing service to 2.3 million customers across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, released its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The key news from the earnings release was that GAAP earnings per share slightly exceeded estimates at $0.53, while GAAP revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations by $108 million, reaching $423.7 million (GAAP). This GAAP revenue miss was significant, but Net income (GAAP) grew to $32.0 million, an increase of 17.6% year over year, thanks in part to new rate cases and cost controls. The quarter’s overall performance showed solid operational execution, as evidenced by management raising full-year earnings and net income guidance for 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.53 $0.53 $0.48 10.4% Revenue $423.7 million $531.6 million $354.2 million 19.6% Operating Income $71.9 million $69.3 million 3.7% Net Income $32.0 million $27.2 million 17.6% Capital Expenditures and Asset Removal Costs $190.1 million $194.6 million (2.3%)

About One Gas and Its Business Model

One Gas focuses on distributing natural gas to customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It owns and operates the pipelines and other infrastructure needed to deliver natural gas to more than 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial users.

The company’s core revenue comes from regulated rates set by government agencies, which determine how much can be charged for natural gas distribution service. Key recent priorities for the business include winning approval for new rate cases, executing capital investments in safety and reliability, and managing operating costs.

Quarterly Performance: Revenue Shortfall, Rising Costs, and Regulatory Wins

The period saw GAAP earnings per share was slightly higher than analyst forecasts, yet total revenue (GAAP) missed by more than 20%. The revenue result landed at $423.7 million (GAAP), well below the $531.6 million (GAAP) predicted by analysts. Management pointed out that weather normalization mechanisms minimized major swings in operating results: weather was 19% warmer than normal but 45% colder than Q2 2024, reducing the impact of seasonal volatility. Total gas sales volumes grew to 18.9 billion cubic feet delivered, compared to 15.9 billion cubic feet in Q2 2024, though transportation volumes declined 6.9% year over year.

Net income (GAAP) increased 17.6% compared to Q2 2024, reaching $32.0 million. This was driven by higher rates secured via regulatory proceedings, which increased operating income by $21.1 million, as well as a modest increase from stronger sales volumes. However, rising costs were apparent throughout the quarter. Operations and maintenance expenses increased 7.5% year over year, largely because of higher labor and benefit costs. Depreciation and amortization increased by 9.4% year over year, reflecting ongoing capital investment in the pipeline and distribution systems. These increases were partly offset by a decline in interest expense, which fell $1.3 million because of lower short-term borrowing rates.

Regulatory progress was a major highlight for the company. It secured several approvals for new rates, including increases of $15.4 million and $8.2 million for its Texas Gas Service Central-Gulf and West-North areas, approved in May 2025, with new rates effective June 2025 and a $7.2 million rate increase for its Kansas Gas Service operations, approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission in July 2025, effective August 2025, with an additional $41.1 million base rate revenue increase for Oklahoma, approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in July 2025, with interim rates implemented in June 2025. Regulatory weather normalization arrangements provided further earnings stability by offsetting weather-driven swings in customer demand. One-time items had limited effect on the bottom line, though a $2.9 million customer refund was recorded.

Capital spending was maintained at high levels, with $190.1 million invested, mainly for projects that improve system safety, reliability, and growth opportunities. This sum was slightly below the amount spent in Q2 2024 and was used to reduce system emissions, aligning with emerging sustainability priorities. Growth continued in the customer base, climbing to an average of approximately 2.3 million customers served.

The company held its quarterly dividend steady at $0.67 per share. This level is unchanged from the previous quarter, and Equity financing was supplemented by a forward sale agreement for 2.5 million shares.

What One Gas Does and Where It’s Headed

One Gas makes most of its money through regulated natural gas distribution, which is considered a stable utility business. It operates under close regulatory oversight, with rates changing only after formal approval by government bodies. New rate cases and mechanisms such as performance-based rate changes or capital investment trackers are critical for the company to recover investments and earn a fair profit. Cost control has become more of a focus, with efficiency initiatives like in-sourcing line-locating work—meaning employees now perform about 40% of line locating services across the company's territories.

The company has also highlighted its ongoing capital investments as a key to both growing its customer base and ensuring system integrity. Investments are now more focused on safety, pipeline replacement, and preparing the grid for growing areas. Early pilot projects to connect renewable natural gas facilities (biogas derived from organic waste) point to a longer-term sustainability shift, supplementing traditional natural gas supply and responding to regulatory and customer interest in lower emissions. To support these efforts, One Gas has continued to invest heavily in its infrastructure, with the aim of maintaining both safety and reliability.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management raised full-year net income guidance to $261–267 million, up from the earlier range of $254–261 million. The new earnings per share guidance now stands at $4.32–4.42, up from $4.20–4.32 per diluted share, reflecting positive expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Capital expenditure guidance remains at approximately $750 million, indicating continued investment in system upgrades and expansion. The revised outlook factors in ongoing regulatory wins and anticipated benefits from Texas legislative changes aimed at supporting utilities' capital recovery.

For investors and industry watchers, the main points to monitor next quarter will be the company's success closing further rate cases, and progress on alternative energy projects. The significant shortfall in GAAP revenue versus analyst expectations underlines a key risk, though offsetting mechanisms and cost controls provided short-term insulation for profits. Weather normalization and the ability to manage future rate filings will be central to ongoing financial health. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.67 per share, with no change announced for the period.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.