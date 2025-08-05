ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) reported $423.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404.11 million, representing a surprise of +4.86%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Volumes - Natural gas sales - Transportation : 48,700.00 MMcf versus 53,738.74 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48,700.00 MMcf versus 53,738.74 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average. Volumes - Natural gas sales - Total sales volumes delivered : 18,900.00 MMcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16,538.68 MMcf.

: 18,900.00 MMcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16,538.68 MMcf. Volumes - Natural gas sales - Total volumes delivered : 67,600.00 MMcf compared to the 70,277.42 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.

: 67,600.00 MMcf compared to the 70,277.42 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts. Volumes - Natural gas sales - Residential : 12,600.00 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,380.00 MMcf.

: 12,600.00 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,380.00 MMcf. Volumes - Natural gas sales - Other : 500.00 MMcf versus 240.00 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.

: 500.00 MMcf versus 240.00 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average. Volumes - Natural gas sales - Commercial and industrial : 5,800.00 MMcf versus 5,275.00 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5,800.00 MMcf versus 5,275.00 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average. Average number of customers - Total customers : 2,302 versus 2,300 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,302 versus 2,300 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Transportation revenues : $31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $369.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $337.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

Here is how ONE Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ONE Gas here>>>

Shares of ONE Gas have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.