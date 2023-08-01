ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 1.7%. The bottom line also decreased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 59 cents.

Total Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $398.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454 million by 12.3%. The top line also decreased 7.2% from $429 million in the prior-year period.

Highlights of the Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered in the reported quarter were 71.7 billion cubic feet (bcf), down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. ONE Gas served 2,268,000 customers during the reported quarter, up 0.3% year over year. Actual performance was a tad lower than our model prediction. Our model predicted 75.8 bcf total natural gas volumes delivered and 2,282,000 total customers served.



Total operating expenses were $203.9 million, up 11.9% from that recorded in the comparable period of 2022.



Operating income increased 9.2% year over year to $64 million.



ONE Gas incurred net interest expenses of $27.5 million, up 68.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2023, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $7.3 million compared with $9.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $1,876.2 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $2,661.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



In first six months of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $748.7 million compared with $286.7 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

ONE Gas has reaffirmed its net income guidance in the range of $224-$238 million. The company’s EPS expectations lie in the band of $4.02-$4.26 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.13 per share, a cent lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



OGS continues to expect capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, of approximately $675 million.

