ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%.



However, the bottom line improved by 5.4% from the year-ago earnings of 56 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from the new rates and demand from an expanding residential customer base.

Total Revenues

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $428.9 million in the second quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348 million by 23.3%. The top line also improved by 35.9% from the year-ago level.

Highlights of the Release

Total natural gas volumes delivered in the second quarter were 73.9 billion cubic feet, up 0.8% from the year-ago level due to an improving transportation sales volume and the commercial and industrial sales volumes.



Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased 6.7% from the year-ago figure to $182.2 million.



The operating income in the reported quarter increased 14.7% year over year to $58.6 million.



ONE Gas incurred net interest expenses of $16.3 million, up 8.7%.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2022, OGS had cash and cash equivalents of $7.4 million compared with $8.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,283.9 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $3,683.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $286.7 million compared with ($1,577.3) million in year-ago quarter.

Guidance

ONE Gas affirmed the 2022 net income in the range of $215-$227 million and EPS in the band of $3.96-$4.20. The midpoint of the earnings guidance is $4.08, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05 per share.



Capital expenditure is expected at $650 million for 2022.

Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



