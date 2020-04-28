ONE Gas (OGS) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Warm Weather Hurts

ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.72 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 3.4%.



The figure also declined 2.3% from the year-ago earnings, primarily due to warmer weather in its service territories, which in turn adversely impacted demand for natural gas.



Total Revenues



The company recorded total revenues of $528 million in the first quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632 million by 16.5%. Revenues also declined 20.1% from the year-ago level.

Quarterly Highlights



Natural gas sales volume of 72.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in the reported quarter was down 16% year over year, primarily due to warmer weather. Total volumes delivered at the end of the quarter were 138 Bcf, down 9% from the year ago period.



Total operating expenses in the reported quarter were marginally up 0.3% from the year-ago figure to $168.8 million.



Operating income in the reported quarter increased 4.4% year over year to $133.2 million. The improvement was attributed to residential customer growth, and new rates in Kansas and Texas. At the end of the first quarter, the company’s customer base rose 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The company incurred interest expenses of $15.7 million, down 0.6% from the prior-year figure.



Financial Highlights



As of Mar 31, 2020, ONE Gas had cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million compared with $17.9 million at the end of 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $1,286.1 million as of Mar 31, 2020, in line with the 2019-end figure.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2020 was $182.7 million compared with $122.9 million in the year-ago period.



Guidance



ONE Gas reiterated its 2020 guidance for net income in the range of $186-$198 million. Its earnings per share guidance are projected in the range of $3.44-$3.68. The midpoint of management’s 2020 EPS guidance is $3.56, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60 for the period.



The company expects a negative impact on earnings from lower revenues and net incremental expenses, including bad debt costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Zacks Rank



