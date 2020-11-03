ONE Gas (OGS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y

ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 8.3%.



The bottom line also improved 18.2% from the year-ago earnings, primarily owing to new rates in Kansas and Oklahoma, and residential customer growth.

Total Revenues

The company recorded revenues of $244.6 million in the third quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.3 million by 8.5%. The top line also declined 1.6% from the year-ago level.

ONE Gas, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONE Gas, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONE Gas, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Highlights

Natural gas sales volume delivered in the reported quarter was 12.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf), up 0.8% year over year, primarily on higher residential customer usage. Total volumes delivered in the same period were 61.7 Bcf, up 3% from the year-ago period.



Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased 2.1% from the year-ago figure to $163.5 million.



Operating income in the reported quarter improved 4.9% year over year to $40.7 million.



In the third quarter of 2020, the company’s customer base rose 1.4% from the year-ago time frame, which aided its both top and the bottom line.



The company incurred net interest expenses of $15.5 million, down 1.5% from the prior-year figure.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2020, ONE Gas had cash and cash equivalents of $6.2 million compared with $17.9 million at the end of 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $1,582.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $1,286.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Cash provided by operating activities in first nine months of 2020 was $325.3 million compared with $288.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

ONE Gas expects its 2020 net income to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $186-$198 million. Its annual earnings per share outlook is projected in the $3.44-$3.68 band. The midpoint of the EPS guidance is $3.56, marginally lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 for the period.



Capital expenditure still expected to be in the range of $500 million to $525 million for 2020.

Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Sempra Energy SRE is slated to release third-quarter 2020 earnings on Nov 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.47.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period’s earnings per share is pegged at 52 cents.

Peer Result

ONEOK Inc OKE posted third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 70 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 18.6%.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.