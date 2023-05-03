ONE Gas (OGS) Declares $0.65 Dividend

ONE Gas said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $78.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.25%, an increase of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 57,473K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is 81.60. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of 78.31.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,211MM, a decrease of 16.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,497K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 5.02% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,600K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 5.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,929K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 4.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,672K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

