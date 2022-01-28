ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

ONE Gas, Inc.'s (NYSE:OGS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.62 on 11th of March. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

ONE Gas' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, ONE Gas' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 65%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:OGS Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

ONE Gas Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

We Could See ONE Gas' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ONE Gas has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.9% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On ONE Gas' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think ONE Gas will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think ONE Gas is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ONE Gas (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.