ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.52, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGS was $77.52, representing a -20.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.97 and a 21.75% increase over the 52 week low of $63.67.

OGS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). OGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports OGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.56%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

