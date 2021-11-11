ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.76, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGS was $68.76, representing a -16.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.40 and a 9.98% increase over the 52 week low of $62.52.

OGS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). OGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports OGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.21%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ogs Dividend History page.

