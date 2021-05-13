ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.67, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGS was $75.67, representing a -12.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.07 and a 15.51% increase over the 52 week low of $65.51.

OGS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). OGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports OGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.72%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

