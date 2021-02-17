ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGS was $72.23, representing a -25.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.97 and a 13.44% increase over the 52 week low of $63.67.

OGS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). OGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports OGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.27%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGS Dividend History page.

